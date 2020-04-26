Juhi Chawla urges people to donate for needy on Akshay Tritiya

Left Menu
Actor Juhi Chawla on Sunday urged people to donate to an NGO on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya to help raise funds for providing meals to the needy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 22:59 IST
Actor Juhi Chawla (file). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Juhi Chawla on Sunday urged people to donate to an NGO on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya to help raise funds for providing meals to the needy. The 52-year-old actor took to Twitter to urge people to use the auspicious occasion by donating to the initiative by her nephew.

"This #AkshayTritiya let's share a meal with someone who truly needs it. An initiative by my nephew to raise funds to provide meals to the needy!" she tweeted. "In Sanskrit, the word 'Akshay' means imperishable, eternal, the never diminishing in the sense of prosperity, hope, joy, success. Charity and helping others on this day is another festive practice," her tweet further read.

Juhi Chawla is currently staying indoors with her family after the nationwide lockdown was imposed across the country. Akshaya Tritiya is a festival traditionally known for buying gold which is thought to bring prosperity and good luck in the lives of people. (ANI)

