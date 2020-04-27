Left Menu
Liam Payne starts quarantine video series

PTI | London | Updated: 27-04-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 12:40 IST
Liam Payne starts quarantine video series

Singer Liam Payne has launched a video series on YouTube where he will share his quarantine musings with his fans and followers. The One Direction member uploaded the first video in the series on Sunday.

"I've started a brand new series of videos on @youtube, the first coming from quite an eventful week! "Whilst we're all in lockdown it's been great to connect with friends and so many of you," Payne, 26, tweeted. In this episode, the singer discussed a range of topics -- live streaming with Swedish DJ Alesso, watching rapper Travis Scott's Fortnite concert to making fun of bandmate Niall Horan's and looking at memes of himself. Payne also discussed his work with Trussell Trust, a charity that works with more than 1,200 food banks in the UK to help those struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

