Kang Ji Young and Lee Hak Joo confirms to star in 'Late Night Snack Man and Woman'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-04-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 14:30 IST
Kang Ji Young and Lee Hak Joo confirms to star in 'Late Night Snack Man and Woman'
Kang Ji Young and Lee Hak Joo have confirmed to star in new romance drama alongside Jung Il Woo. It was confirmed earlier that Jung Il Woo would be leading JTBC's 'Late Night Snack Man and Woman'. On April 27, Kang Ji Young and Lee Hak Joo were also confirmed to be starring in the drama.

After, 'Haechi', 'Late Night Snack Man and Woman' will be Jung Il Woo's first drama in one year. Jung Il Woo had already showcased his cooking skills through the variety show 'Fun-staurant'.

Jung Il Woo will be taking on the role of chef Park Jin Sung who runs the special late-night restaurant 'bistro72'. Through an offer from his regular customer, producing director Kim Ah Jin (played by Kang Ji Young), he becomes the host of a cooking variety show. titled 'Late Night Snack Man and Woman while hiding a special secret.

Kang Ji Young will be taking on the role of the passionate producing director Kim Ah Jin, a temporary variety PD who has been tirelessly running towards the goal of making her producing debut.

Lee Hak Joo, who is currently starring in JTBC's newest hit drama 'The World of the Married', will be making an eye-catching transformation for the upcoming drama as the popular designer Kang Tae Wan who does a phenomenal job of captivating customers' hearts.

'Late Night Snack Man and Woman' is a romantic comedy about a love triangle in which a man and a woman fight over the same man. 'Late Night Snack Man and Woman' will premiere on May 25 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

