'Frasier' revival still in the works

PTI | London | Updated: 27-04-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 15:15 IST
A "Frasier" reboot may still be a possibility, actor Peri Gilpin has said. Gilpin, who played Roz Doyle on the popular 1990s sitcom, said there is still "a lot of talk" about the revival.

"I do think there's something going on, but I don't know exactly what it is or whether it will actually happen," she told Metro.co.uk. "But it's in the works. Do you know what I mean? That sounds like a big tease but I'm being teased too here!" Gilpin added.

The show's main cast recently reunited, 16 years after "Frasier" ended, to raise money for The Actors Fund, which provides workers within the entertainment industry with financial support amid the coronavirus lockdown. Lead star Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves and Dan Butler joined Peri via Zoom on 'Stars In The House' to raise money for the charity.

Last November 2019, Grammer confirmed that reboot is "ready to go" and could air this summer..

