Sara Ali Khan shares adorable childhood throwback pictures

Actor Sara Ali Khan on Monday shared an extremely adorable picture reminiscing her childhood days and stated that she has always been the queen of her dreams. The 24-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared her picture in which she is seen adorned in jewellery and makeup. The 'Simmba' actor shared two pictures in the post. In the first, she is seen posing for the camera, while she thinks about something. The second features little Sara with her hand in front of her head, looking towards the ground.

The 'Love Aaj Kal' star captioned the post as, "Mere Sapnon ki raani.. hamesha main hi thi." (I have always been the queen of my dreams). The post on the photo-sharing platform received more than 1 lakh likes within 35 minutes of being posted.

Celebrity followers were quick to comment over the stand-out caption. Ananya Panday commented, "Loving this caption!!" with laughing with teary eyes and heart emoji.Sara has been regularly updating her fans on her lockdown activities via her social media posts. Recently, the actor and her brother Ibrahim were seen keeping up with their fitness regime during the coronavirus lockdown period by working out at home while were joined by a new friend -- Fuffy Singh, their pet dog. (ANI)