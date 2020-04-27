Jessie J tells ex-boyfriend Channing Tatum: She's 'Grateful' they met in a heartfelt birthday message

Left Menu
English singer-songwriter Jessie J remembered her ex-boyfriend Channing Tatum on his 40th birthday on Sunday (local time), telling him he's "truly one of a kind."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 21:14 IST
Channing Tatum and Jessie J (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

English singer-songwriter Jessie J remembered her ex-boyfriend Channing Tatum on his 40th birthday on Sunday (local time), telling him he's "truly one of a kind." The 32-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture featuring the 'Magic Mike' actor standing in clear blue ocean water. She captioned a throwback photo on her Instagram Stories, "Happy 40th Birthday to this special man right here. You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful we met."

Jessie also shared another black-and-white photo of the '22 Jump Street' star in motorcycle gear as he holds a helmet. And posted a video of Tatum taking a leap into the water. "Keep living your BEST life!" the 'Nobody's Perfect' singer wrote. These sweet messages came by the songstress in less than a month after the pair called it quits on their on-again relationship. Jessie and Tatum had reconciled in January after splitting a month earlier.

At the time, an insider to the outlet told that the couple had worked hard to re-establish their relationship but realised that they were better off as friends. In October 2018, the outlet broke that the 'Step Up' star and the 'Nobody's perfect' singer had been quietly dating for a couple of months.

The pair connected shortly after Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their separation in April 2018 after nine years of marriage. The exes, whose divorce was finalised earlier this year, share daughter 6-year-old daughter Everly (Dewan has since moved on with Broadway star Steve Kazee. They got engaged in February 2020 and welcomed son Callum the following month.) Jessie and Tatum were supportive of each other throughout their relationship, with the actor attending several of her concerts, while she cheered him on at the opening night of his 'Magic Mike' show in London in November 2018. (ANI)

