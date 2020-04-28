'America's Got Talent', 'World of Dance' to have back-to-back season premieres

Reality television shows "America's Got Talent" and "World of Dance" is set to have their season premieres back-to-back next month, NBC has announced. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two shows will arrive on May 26.

The first episode of "America's Got Talent" season 15 will air at 8 pm, introducing new judge Sofia Vergara along with Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. "World of Dance" will return for its fourth season to find its new "best dancer in the world" at 10 pm. Judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and Ne-Yo are returning and so is host Scott Evans. "America's Got Talent" had only filmed part of its season before production stopped due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Sources told the outlet that producers are still figuring out how to proceed after the bank episodes run out.

"We are so proud to present a 15th season of 'America's Got Talent' this summer. This show represents the best in perseverance, creativity, and optimism. At a time when families are unable to go out, we really hope the new season will bring some much-needed joy and escape," said Cowell. But "World of Dance" will have an uninterrupted run through the summer as the series had wrapped production by mid-March.

"I'm so excited 'World of Dance' is back this summer with a new crop of incredible dancers. "On our show, we always say that dance is the universal language. It brings us all together, which I think is something we all need during these challenging times," said Lopez.