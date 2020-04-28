Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts and more to feature in 'The Call to Unite' online global event

Big names from the entertainment industry, including Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Common, Mandy Moore and Jennifer Garner are lined-up to feature in the 24-hour global live stream event - 'The Call to Unite.' Many celebrities from all over will be participating, virtually, on Friday in the online event to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.

The event is being called a celebration of "our shared humanity" CNN quoted a press release. The star-studded show will offer performances and conversations about overcoming the challenges of the coronavirus crisis.

'The Call to Unite' will be live-streamed at unite.us as well as on all major social media platforms. The event will take place from May 1 at 8 p.m. ET and will run until the same time on May 2.

Over 200 "cultural, spiritual, civic, and community leaders" are set to participate, the release further stated. (ANI)