Darren Criss' father dies from 'rare heart condition'

Actor Darren Criss' father Bill Criss has passed away after battling a "rare heart condition" for many years. The "Glee" alum took to Instagram to share the news on Monday.

"Bill Criss has left the building. After many years of coping with a rare heart condition which, true to his form, very few would have even been aware of he finally checked out peacefully yesterday morning, surrounded by his loved ones," Criss wrote on the social media platform alongside a series of family pictures. "Dad lived an extraordinary life. Anyone who ever met Bill Criss adored him instantly. He could talk to anyone about anything. Well-read and well-traveled, he made the world a better place wherever he went," the actor added. Criss, 33, said his father was a true gentleman and a constant source of joy and inspiration for him.

"I've spent most of my life trying to be like him, wanting to see and do all the incredible things he did and I'm so grateful he was around to see me actually pull a few off. "He was there for the greatest moments of my life, which of course, he always dressed up for. His kind blue eyes, big laugh, and infamous warm smile could not have been a better representation of who he was to his core." The Emmy winner also shared a photo of his parents at his wedding with longtime partner Mia Swier.