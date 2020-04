Gospel singer Troy Sneed dies from coronavirus

Troy Sneed, the Grammy-nominated gospel singer, has died due to complications from coronavirus. He was 52. According to Billboard, the singer passed away on Monday at a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.

His death was confirmed by his friend, radio personality KD Bowe, who wrote on Instagram, "I don’t know how to make sense of this. I’m not ok, man. Covid19 sucks. Will y’all please pray for Emily & the kids? Please? RIH, King. Or walk around it … all day. #RIPTroySneed." Sneed started his music career in 1999 when he released his maiden album "Call Jesus" in collaboration with Malaco Records. He also travelled throughout the US to sing the gospel with the Georgia Mass Choir. He has several hit songs within the gospel realm to his credit, including "Work It Out" and "My Heart Says Yes". Sneed is survived by his wife, Emily and the couple’s four children, Troy Jr., Evany, Trey and Tyler.