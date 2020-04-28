The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

The 100 Season 7 is set to be back soon. As we are coming closer to its release date, fans are losing their patience to know what they can in the upcoming episodes. Unfortunately, we are yet to get a trailer. But we will get it soon, as hinted by the series developer, Jason Rothenberg. Read further to get more details on the imminent season.

The 100 Season 7 was supposed to get a trailer earlier. But the sudden outbreak of coronavirus and ongoing lockdown delayed everything. Jason Rothenberg said that the outbreak had slowed down the work a little.

Unfortunately, The 100 will put an end with the airing of Season 7. That's the reason, fans are expecting something big this time and the series creators are giving their efforts to make it a memorable one. The series is known for falsifying speculations by fans by surprisingly awarding unexpected deaths to those characters who are believed to be absolutely safe.

Good news for the series lovers is that JR Bourne will be back in The 100 Season 7 as a severe villain named Russell Lightbourne. He will be recurring his role from Season 6. Lightbourne was the king of Sanctum, one of the two people who developed the mind drive technology that allowed the Primes to live for centuries, by hijacking bodies and presenting themselves as immortal gods to the people of Sanctum, Screenrant noted. Fans know him for being highly brutal with no compassion at all.

Season 1, 4, 5 and 6 consisted of 13 episodes and Season 2 and 3 consisted of 16 episodes. According to some sources, The 100 Season 7 will have 16 episodes to mark the 100 episodes milestone. However, there is no official confirmation on it.

The cast members will surely be Marie Avgeropoulos playing the role of Octavia Blake, Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake, Christopher Larkin as Monty Green, Henry Ian Cusick as Marcus Kane, Henry Ian Cusick as Marcus Kane and Lindsey Morgan as Raven Reyes. A possibility for Shannon Kook is also there to reprise his role as Jordan Green. He entered the series in Season 5.

Eliza Taylor is also likely to return as Clarke Griffin in The 100 Season 7. The reality is that if the group leader Griffin does not die in the previous season, which is yet to be cleared, Eliza Taylor will surely reprise her role in Season 7. The imminent season will commence from where Season 6 ended.

The 100 Season 7 will be released on May 20, 2020 on The CW. We are going to get a trailer soon before Season 7's release. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

