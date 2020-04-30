"He's GONE," says Amitabh Bachchan on demise of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor
Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor passed away in a hospital here on Thursday.ANI | Mumbai, | Updated: 30-04-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 10:07 IST
Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor passed away in a hospital here on Thursday. The news of the demise of the 67-year-old was revealed by superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter.
Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for the treatment of an unknown medical condition. (ANI)
