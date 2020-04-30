Left Menu
Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday penned a note detailing his love for his favourite actor whom he idolised since his childhood days - Rishi Kapoor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 15:18 IST
'Piece of my growing years snatched away': KJo pens emotional note for his 'hero' Rishi Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The 47-year-old filmmaker took to Instagram and penned the emotional note along with a picture of Kapoor from his younger days.

The note read, "I was 7 years old and overheard that my parents were invited to see a preview of "Duniya meri Jeb mein"...it starred my favourite Rishi kapoor...it was school night and my very particular mother refused to let me come with her....I threw such a tantrum because i couldn't bear the fact that I was being disallowed from seeing a Chintu kapoor film...the parents finally succumbed...i went ....with stars in my eyes...like i had every time I saw him on celluloid...he was my HERO!" The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' filmmaker then talked about the legendary star was a part of his childhood. He wrote, "The very handsome,the exceptionally charming,the eternally Romantic RISHI KAPOOR...my childhood was dedicated to watching him sing his songs with abandon, wearing his printed sweaters and dancing in my bedroom.....doing the dafliwalle routine with a dinner plate in front of my school friends...and finally nearly fainting when I met him for the first time in Cochin on the sets of my fathers film DUNIYA.." The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director also reminisced the time when he first directed the versatile actor in his 2012 film 'Student of The Year' and wrote, "Looked at him like he was a monument that I wanted to keep marvelling at....when i directed him in SOTY i shed a tear silently after he gave his first shot ... a major childhood dream was actualised ....today i feel like an irreplaceable void has crept into my existence...a piece of my growing years has been snatched away....i am honoured to love him...to know him...to have a drink and reminisce with him....I still will .. how can the romance of Indian Cinema ever leave us? Never. Dard -e dil....but this legendary legacy will live on! I LOVE YOU RISHI KAPOOR!" Rishi passed away at 8:45 am this morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement. He was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. Earlier today, actor Amitabh Bachchan was the first to announce the demise of the 67-year-old, with whom he worked in some blockbusters like 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Coolie', 'Naseeb' and 'Kabhi Kabhie'.Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, Rishi touched heights of stardom in the film industry with numerous iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz' and many others. (ANI)

