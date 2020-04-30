Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irrfan Khan caught acting bug after watching his uncle perform in plays

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 30-04-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 19:05 IST
Irrfan Khan caught acting bug after watching his uncle perform in plays

Actor Irrfan Khan's tryst with acting started as a teenager here when he used to watch his maternal uncle Sajid Nisar act in plays at the city's town hall in the early 80s. The 54-year-old actor lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He is survived by Sutapa and his sons Babil and Ayaan. Irrfan, who was in teens at the time, used to observe his uncle's performance during the stage would glued to his seat until the play concluded, Nisar said.

"Mamu aap ye kaise kar let ho? Sabke samne aap nervous nahi hote? Apni ghabrahat ko kaise kabu men rakhte ho? (Uncle, how do you do this? Aren't you nervous to perform in front of the audience ? How do you control your nervousness?). These were some of his questions after the play," he told PTI. Nisar said that Irfan was just 10 years younger to him and they both were very friendly with each other. "Whenever he was in Jodhpur, he used to visit his maternal home. We would do lot of kite flying, roaming around the city specially Mandore garden and rocks of Kailana lake and lot more," he added.

Through Nisar, Irrfan got to know another theatre artist Madan Borana, who helped the actor prepare for his interview for Delhi's National School of Drama (NSD). "Since I was senior to him, he sought guidance from me for cracking the NSD interview. I helped him in the preparations. By chance, he made it through the interview and I could not. He cried but I motivated him to proceed," recalled Borana. For Nisar, Irrfan's deathcame as a dual blow as he had lost his sister and the actor's mother, Saeeda, just four days ago.

"Due to lockdown, we could neither attend my sister's funeral nor now my nephwe's funeral," said Nasir..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

2 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand, total climbs to 57

Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state&#160; to 57, a state health bulletin said. The two latest cases were detected in Udhamsingh Nagar district,&#...

I bow out with a Namaste to you: Akbaruddin to UN chief Guterres

Indias outgoing Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin bid adieu to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres with a Namaste in a virtual meeting. Akbaruddin had a virtual meeting with Guterres as he prepares to return to...

Indians, ethnic minority medics in UK to be risk-assessed for Covid-19

Indian-origin and other ethnic minority healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic within the UKs state-funded National Health Service NHS should be risk-assessed for greater susceptibility to the deadly virus, accordi...

77 fresh COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, total climbs to 2,211

Uttar Pradesh reported 77 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 2,211, a senior official said. With one fresh death in Amroha, the state has reported 40 deaths due to the virus so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020