Pirates of the Caribbean 6 plot to be highly entertaining for appointing Craig Mazin, Ted Elliott

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-04-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 20:58 IST
The petition with an urge to return Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has accumulated over 188,000 signatures, the figure is close to 200,000. Image Credit: Facebook / Pirates of the Caribbean 6

The success of every Pirates of the Caribbean movie continued paving way for more sequels. There are already five movies of the franchise and the new movie is on the way. The avid movie lovers are ardently waiting to get some latest updates related to it.

Before focussing on the making of Pirates of the Caribbean 6, let's notify you that a rumour already popped up in the web world that Johnny Depp would not reprise his role in the sixth movie. The rumour was so strong that it compelled one avid fan named Riza Siddiqui to file a petition on Change.org urging Disney to reconsider his returning.

The petition with an urge to return Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has accumulated over 188,000 signatures, the figure is close to 200,000. With such a beautiful response, we believe that Disney will surely bring back Johnny Depp in the sixth movie as Captain Jack Sparrow.

As far as the casting is concerned, Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will see the returning of Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs. The sixth movie doesn't have an official trailer. A fan-made trailer was made and launched over YouTube by Rap Aktuell on June 13, 2018, which cannot be taken officially.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is currently not having an official release date. Fans are wondering whether the production team will be able to release the sixth movie in 2020 or not. Let us remind you that each sequel always maintained years of gaps from its previous movie. The fifth movie was released in mid-2017 and we think we need to give some more time to the moviemakers for dedicatedly working on the sixth movie.

On the other hand, the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has highly affected the entertainment industry. Almost all the movie and television projects have been either halted or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now we need to wait for the time when the world recovers from the pandemic situation.

According to some sources, Deadpool authors Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick signed contracts with Disney for composing the rebooted script. But both the authors left the task in early phase of 2019. Later in 2019, Pirates author Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin were brought back as the new writers. The script is highly expected to be flabbergasting under the penmanship of Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

