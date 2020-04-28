Left Menu
Development News Edition

Is Pixar working on Inside Out 2? Riley’s ‘Puberty’ in high discussion

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 28-04-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 14:02 IST
Is Pixar working on Inside Out 2? Riley’s ‘Puberty’ in high discussion
The ending of first movie left many doors open for Inside Out 2. Image Credit: Facebook / Inside Out 2

The success of Inside Out was immense. It grossed USD 356.5 million in the United States and Canada and USD 501.1 million in other countries. The movie made a worldwide total of USD 857.6 million against the budget of USD 175 million. Wasn't it an immense success?

Deadline Hollywood calculated the net profit of Inside Out to be USD 279.51 million, when factoring together all expenses and revenues for the movie. It was the seventh highest grossing movie of 2015 worldwide. This massive success is expected to have surely opened the door for Inside Out 2.

According to some sources, a sequel (Inside Out 2) was planned since the release of Inside Out in 2015. But now Walt Disney and Pixar are totally silent on its making. It seems Pixar is highly busy in fresh projects like Onward, Soul and many unrevealed ventures. But the first movie still remains in ruling hearts of many almost after five years of its release.

Inside Out bagged many awards including a BAFTA Award, Golden Globe Award, Critics' Choice Award, Annie Award, Satellite Award, and Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Does it require more proof to ensure that Inside Out 2 will be worked upon in future?

The ending of first movie left many doors open for Inside Out 2. The viewers can imagine what could happen next with the Riley and the emotions that guide her. She turned 12 when it ended. Her love life is left to be exposed. We have also heard of a red button that says 'Puberty', which is most likely to be explored in the second movie.

Even if the Inside Out 2 is in the progress, Pixar avoids talking on it to avoid speculations and rumours. Currently, we can't expect any development or announcement due to the ongoing lockdown as the world is battling against Covid-19 pandemic. The outbreak of coronavirus has badly affected the global entertainment industry.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

Also Read: Toy Story 5: Jim Morris on its making, did Toy Story 4 end franchise?

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 deaths in England and Wales 35% higher than early stats showed- ONS

The death toll involving COVID-19 in England and Wales was 35 higher than the daily figures for deaths in hospitals released by the government as of April 17, according to official data that include deaths in the community. The Office for N...

Rupee settles 7 paise higher at 76.18 against US dollar

The Indian rupee rose by 7 paise to close at 76.18 provisional against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking positive domestic equities and a weak American currency in the overseas market. This is the second consecutive day of gain for the rup...

Santander Polish unit says not interested in mBank at moment

Santander Bank Polska is not interested in buying its rival mBank at the moment, its Chief Executive Officer Michal Gajewski said on Tuesday.Gajewski also told a news conference that he was unable to provide a net profit forecast for 2020, ...

COVID-19: WHEN DO WE OPEN?

By Prem Prakash New Delhi India, Apr 28 ANI India is now slowly heading towards the end of the current lockdown on May 3 in fighting the Covid-19. That the lockdown has been a huge success can be seen by the figures of those hit by it. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020