Is Pixar working on Inside Out 2? Riley’s ‘Puberty’ in high discussion

The success of Inside Out was immense. It grossed USD 356.5 million in the United States and Canada and USD 501.1 million in other countries. The movie made a worldwide total of USD 857.6 million against the budget of USD 175 million. Wasn't it an immense success?

Deadline Hollywood calculated the net profit of Inside Out to be USD 279.51 million, when factoring together all expenses and revenues for the movie. It was the seventh highest grossing movie of 2015 worldwide. This massive success is expected to have surely opened the door for Inside Out 2.

According to some sources, a sequel (Inside Out 2) was planned since the release of Inside Out in 2015. But now Walt Disney and Pixar are totally silent on its making. It seems Pixar is highly busy in fresh projects like Onward, Soul and many unrevealed ventures. But the first movie still remains in ruling hearts of many almost after five years of its release.

Inside Out bagged many awards including a BAFTA Award, Golden Globe Award, Critics' Choice Award, Annie Award, Satellite Award, and Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Does it require more proof to ensure that Inside Out 2 will be worked upon in future?

The ending of first movie left many doors open for Inside Out 2. The viewers can imagine what could happen next with the Riley and the emotions that guide her. She turned 12 when it ended. Her love life is left to be exposed. We have also heard of a red button that says 'Puberty', which is most likely to be explored in the second movie.

Even if the Inside Out 2 is in the progress, Pixar avoids talking on it to avoid speculations and rumours. Currently, we can't expect any development or announcement due to the ongoing lockdown as the world is battling against Covid-19 pandemic. The outbreak of coronavirus has badly affected the global entertainment industry.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

Also Read: Toy Story 5: Jim Morris on its making, did Toy Story 4 end franchise?