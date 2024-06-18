Nishant Kumar: Bihar's Potential New Political Entrant?

In Bihar, rumors are swirling that Nishant Kumar, the solitary son of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and JD(U) president known for his stand against 'dynasty rule,' might step into active politics. Nishant, a reserved figure, has seldom appeared in public alongside his father.

For weeks now, whispers have suggested that the 73-year-old leader might succumb to 'party demands' urging Nishant to formally join the JD(U), which critically lacks a new generation of leadership to succeed Kumar.

These rumors peaked on Monday when Vidyanand Vikal, affiliated with the party and leading the State Food Commission, ignited social media with his suggestive post. "Bihar needs young leaders in the evolving political landscape. Nishant Kumar possesses all the needed qualities," Vikal declared, echoing sentiments from several JD(U) colleagues encouraging Nishant to become politically active.

However, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, former JD(U) state president and key cabinet minister, refuted these claims as unfounded. "I urge party members to avoid public discussions on such unfounded and sensitive topics that might sow confusion among the populace," stated Chaudhary, a close confidant of the chief minister.

When questioned about whether this subject had ever arisen in meetings with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Chaudhary firmly responded, "My prior statement suffices as an answer."

Meanwhile, JD(U), the second-largest BJP ally in the Lok Sabha, is prepping for a national executive assembly in Delhi later this month. A senior JD(U) official told PTI under anonymity, "Per party bylaws, national executive meetings should occur regularly. Ideally, this should have been held in early June, but political developments might have delayed it. We do not foresee any major decisions in this upcoming meeting."

