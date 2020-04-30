Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah Rukh pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor, recalls working with him in 'Deewana'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 22:47 IST
Shah Rukh pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor, recalls working with him in 'Deewana'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has shared fond memories of working with Rishi Kapoor in his debut film, the 1992 romantic thriller "Deewana". The 67-year-old actor, who acted in over 150 films during his five decade long career, died on Thursday at HN Reliance hospital here after a two-year long battle with leukaemia. He was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in the evening.

Shah Rukh was newcomer in the industry in the '90s when he starred with Rishi and Divya Bharti on Raj Kanwar-directed film. The superstar said he was insecure and had fears about failure in the early days of his career but the fact that he shared the screen space with Rishi in a film used to make him feel good.

"As a young man entering the daunting world of films, I was insecure about the way I looked and afraid that I was not talented enough. The thought of failing meant nothing though, because even if I failed, I would have worked with the greatest actor I knew of - Rishi Sahib. "On the first day of the shoot, he sat for my scene to finish after pack up, then with that famously radiant smile on his face he said 'yaar tujhme energy bahut hai!' That day in my head I became an actor," Shah Rukh said.

The actor also posted a still of Rishi from the film along with the statement. He said he met Rishi a few months ago and thanked the senior actor for accepting "me in that movie, he had no idea how he had encouraged me".

"Few men have the capacity for grace as he did, fewer still have the large heartedness of feeling genuine happiness for the success of others. I will miss him for many things, but more than all of them, I will miss him for his gentle pat on my head every time we met. "I will keep it in my heart always, as the 'Ashirwaad' that made me who I am today. Will miss you Sir, with love, gratitude and immense respect...forever," Shah Rukh concluded the statement..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Andy Dalton leaps Cam Newton as favorite to join Patriots

Andy Dalton leapfrogged Cam Newton on Thursday at some sportsbooks as the veteran quarterback favored to joined the quarterback competition in New England. Shortly after being released by the Cincinnati Bengals, Daltons odds of starting for...

Maharashtra surpasses 10,000-mark of COVID-19 cases

A total of 583 new coronavirus cases were detected in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 10498. 583 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Maharashtra today the total number of cases stands at 10498, ...

Trains must be allowed to operate for hassle-free movement of migrants: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged the Centre to allow the Indian Railways to operate trains for hassle-free transport of migrant workers to their home states. Welcoming the Centres decision on allowing movement of migrant work...

Park right of the jet and enjoy the movie: lockdown cinema at empty airport

A cargo airplane took off from Vilnius airport on Thursday, while just a few hundred meters away people watched a movie from their cars at a makeshift drive-in cinema on the airport tarmac.Occupants of the some 160 vehicles were under stric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020