Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joker 2: Warner Bros in discussion with Todd Phillips & Joaquin Phoenix

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 30-04-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 23:02 IST
Joker 2: Warner Bros in discussion with Todd Phillips & Joaquin Phoenix
Fans currently can’t expect any development related to Joker 2 as the world is completely under lockdown. Image Credit: Flickr

In November last year, Collider published that a Joker sequel (or Joker 2) was officially in the works at Warner Bros. That was really a big news for fans of Joker movie who are passionately to get a sequel.

Before giving updates on Joker 2, let's remind you that the first movie did huge business grossing USD 335.5 million in the United States and Canada and USD 738.5 million in other territories for a worldwide total of USD 1.074 billion. Joker became the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2019 and the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, as well as the first R-rated film to pass the billion-dollar mark.

Even Deadline Hollywood estimated that Joker made a net profit of USD 437 million, when factoring together all expenses and revenues. Such a massive success paved the way to making Joker 2. If reports are to be believed, Joker 2 is in the works at Warner Bros.

Earlier it was said that Joker was intended to be a standalone movie with no sequel(s), although Warner Bros. intended for it to launch DC Black, a line of DC Comics-based films unrelated to the DCEU with darker, more experimental material.

As earlier said, Joker 2 is reportedly in the works at Warner Bros. It has been reported Warner Bros is in conversation with Todd Phillips to direct the second movie. Warner Bros is also in talks with Joaquin Phoenix to reprise his role as Arthur Fleck. It is even said that Joker 2 will feature the 'real joker'.

Fans currently can't expect any development related to Joker 2 as the world is completely under lockdown. The Covid-19 pandemic has highly affected the global entertainment industry has made it stagnant. Almost all the movie and television projects have been either halted or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The plot for Joker 2 can't be discussed currently as the movie is not officially confirmed. But fans expect some allies causing mayhem in the streets of the Gotham.

Joker 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Bank of America has 256,000 loan applications ready for SBA

Bank of America Corp said on Thursday it has 256,000 loan applications ready to be processed by the Small Business Administration, a U.S. government agency that provides support to entrepreneurs and small businesses, as part of the Paycheck...

Trump fires new volley in war of words with Biden over China

President Donald Trumps re-election campaign plans to roll out a new advertisement targeting Democratic opponent Joe Bidens record on China in must-win states for Novembers election, doubling down on a tough-on-China argument that helped hi...

Russian prime minister says he tested positive for virus

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Thursday that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, becoming the highest-ranking Russian official known to have gotten infected. Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin during a video ...

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin tells Putin he has coronavirus

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that he had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus and was temporarily stepping down to recover. Mishustin, 54, suggested that First Deputy Prime Minister A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020