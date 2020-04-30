Joker 2: Warner Bros in discussion with Todd Phillips & Joaquin Phoenix

In November last year, Collider published that a Joker sequel (or Joker 2) was officially in the works at Warner Bros. That was really a big news for fans of Joker movie who are passionately to get a sequel.

Before giving updates on Joker 2, let's remind you that the first movie did huge business grossing USD 335.5 million in the United States and Canada and USD 738.5 million in other territories for a worldwide total of USD 1.074 billion. Joker became the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2019 and the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, as well as the first R-rated film to pass the billion-dollar mark.

Even Deadline Hollywood estimated that Joker made a net profit of USD 437 million, when factoring together all expenses and revenues. Such a massive success paved the way to making Joker 2. If reports are to be believed, Joker 2 is in the works at Warner Bros.

Earlier it was said that Joker was intended to be a standalone movie with no sequel(s), although Warner Bros. intended for it to launch DC Black, a line of DC Comics-based films unrelated to the DCEU with darker, more experimental material.

As earlier said, Joker 2 is reportedly in the works at Warner Bros. It has been reported Warner Bros is in conversation with Todd Phillips to direct the second movie. Warner Bros is also in talks with Joaquin Phoenix to reprise his role as Arthur Fleck. It is even said that Joker 2 will feature the 'real joker'.

Fans currently can't expect any development related to Joker 2 as the world is completely under lockdown. The Covid-19 pandemic has highly affected the global entertainment industry has made it stagnant. Almost all the movie and television projects have been either halted or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The plot for Joker 2 can't be discussed currently as the movie is not officially confirmed. But fans expect some allies causing mayhem in the streets of the Gotham.

Joker 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.