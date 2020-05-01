Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kulmeet Makkar, CEO, Producers Guild of India, dies at 60

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 12:33 IST
Kulmeet Makkar, CEO, Producers Guild of India, dies at 60
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Kulmeet Makkar, CEO, Producers Guild of India (PGI), died on Friday morning. He was 60. Makkar suffered a massive heart attack and passed away in Dharamsala, PGI spokesperson told PTI. In a statement, PGI remembered Makkar for his immense contribution to the growth of the Indian film and television industry. "Today we lost our pillar of strength. Kulmeet is irreplaceable. His passion, integrity, resourcefulness, and commitment were only matched by his deep empathy and unique ability to find a way through the toughest situations.

"Today we have lost someone who has played an integral role - always unassumingly and behind the scenes to nurture and grow the Indian film and television industry. Our dearest Kulmeet, you will always be missed. Your legacy will live on," the statement read. Many from the film industry including filmmakers Karan Johar, Ashoke Pandit, Subhash Ghai, and actor Sanjay Suri among others paid tributes to Makkar on social media. Johar said he tirelessly worked towards the advancement of the film industry.

Kulmeet you were such an incredible pillar to all of us at the Producers Guild of India....relentlessly working for the industry and towards its enhancement and advancement... you left us too soon...We will miss you and always remember you fondly... Rest in peace my friend," he posted on Twitter. "Sad to know about the sudden demise of our dear friend #KulmeetMakkar CEO- The Film and Television Producers Guild of India due to massive heart attack in Dharamshala (Himachal). I Will miss you #Kulmeet. Heartfelt condolences to d family," Pandit said.

Suri wrote, "Just heard the terrible news of #KulmeetMakkar CEO Producers Guild of India passing away. What a wonderful man and a good friend. Very very sad!" Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, "We will miss you #KulmeetMakkar #OmShanti." "Another shock to Bollywood. Kulmeet Makkar. Passed away coz of a heart attack. Our precious friend of Film and TV industry and CEO of @producersguild of India-a dedicated effective voice of the industry to govt n various institutions. Loved by all. We will miss you," Ghai said.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi exempts 4 family trusts linked to Lux Industries' promoters from open offer obligation

Markets regulator Sebi has granted exemption to four family trusts linked to promoters of Lux Industries from making open offer to the shareholders of the company following their proposed acquisition of shares in the firm. The order comes f...

FOREX-Euro stays quiet on Europe's day off; Australian dollar sinks

The euro stabilised against the U.S. dollar on Friday, having rallied the day before to a two-week high on month-end flows and on news that the European Central Bank will make loans to banks even cheaper. Much of Europe was closed on Friday...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,639; deaths up 193 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,639 to 160,758, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Friday.The death toll rose by 193 to 6,481....

27 coronavirus clusters in Sri Lanka curbed: official

Sri Lankan authorities on Friday said that out of the 31 main coronavirus clusters, 27 have been totally curbed, including a naval base that became the biggest cluster of the COVID-19, which has infected over 600 people in the country. Sri ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020