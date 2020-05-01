Wishes pour in for Anushka Sharma as she turns 32

As actor Anushka Sharma turned 32, several Bollywood celebrities including her 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' co-star Parineeti Chopra posted birthday wishes for the star on social media. Chopra took to her Instagram stories to wish Sharma and posted a major throwback picture from the shooting of 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl'.

In the picture, all the 'ladies' of the film including Anushka, Parineeti, and Dipannita Sharma and Aditi Sharma are seen kicking Ranveer Singh from the back while he is seen standing with a confused expression on his face. "Happpy Bday Anushkaaaa! Throwback to the time my girl crush on you started and also when we kicked our hero's ass," the 'Ishaqzaade' actor wrote along with the picture.

Varun Dhawan also hopped on to Instagram and posted a picture of Anushka's 'Sui Dhaaga' avatar and wished her, "Happy Bday." Dhawan and Anushka have starred opposite each other in the Sharat Katariya directorial.

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also posted a selfie with the birthday girl and penned down a crisp yet adorable message for her. "Happy happy birthday dear @anushkasharma. May love and laughter always be around you. See you at the movies," the 'Delhi 6' actor wrote in the caption.

As she ringed in her 32nd birthday on, the 'Sultan' star opened about how she believed in herself and recalled her father's saying that kept her going forward in life successfully. (ANI)