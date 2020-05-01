Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hrithik Roshan recalls memories with Rishi Kapoor a heart-melting note

Recalling all his memories with the late actor Rishi Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan on Friday penned down a heart-melting note for the departed superstar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 21:33 IST
Hrithik Roshan recalls memories with Rishi Kapoor a heart-melting note
Actor Hrithik Roshan with late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and actor Neetu Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Recalling all his memories with the late actor Rishi Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan on Friday penned down a heart-melting note for the departed superstar. Roshan took to Instagram and posted the letter along with a throwback picture of himself with Rishi Kapoor and his star wife Neetu Kapoor.

"Even your love had so much energy that I had to stand at attention every time you called. I don't think I have ever in my life been able to continue sitting down when you spoke to me," Roshan wrote. Flipping through the pages of his early days as an actor, Hrithik recalled the times when Rishi Kapoor used to call him up after having watched his movies.

"Every time dad called and said "chintu uncle just saw your movie and he is calling you "I used to get up, heart palpitating and start walking around in the room, preparing myself for the deluge of love and reprimand mixed so genuinely together in your own inimitable way that it was difficult for an observer to distinguish which was which," he wrote. "You gave me strength at my weakest moments. It felt so god damn amazing to think that Rishi Kapoor liked my work. It made me believe in myself," the 'Super 30' actor added.

He ended the note by thanking the late seasoned star for his guiding and supporting him. "Thank you for every time you picked up the phone and took the effort, thank you for repeatedly pointing out my mistakes, thank you for that consistent support and encouragement chintu uncle, there will never be any actor or human like you," the 'War' actor wrote.

"Thank you for being my childhood, for literally shouting out loud into my eardrums about the importance of hard work. And for being so blatantly and ridiculously honest that it made me believe every single word you ever said. I and the world and everyone you touched and inspired is going to miss you. So so much," his post further read. The stalwart Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully on Thursday morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement.

In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. sanctions Iranian-Iraqi businessman over support of Iran's Quds Force

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on an Iranian-Iraqi businessman and his mining company, accusing him of being involved in efforts by Irans elite Quds Force to generate revenue illegally and smuggle weapons abroad, the U.S. Tre...

Allow entire value chain in automotive sector re-commence operations in unison: Auto industry bodies

Three industry bodies of the automotive sector, SIAM, ACMA and FADA, on Friday asked the government allow the entire value chain in the auto industry to re-commence operations in unison. In a joint representation to Home Secretary Ajay Kuma...

Energy shares, Trump's tariff threat drag FTSE 100 lower

A slump in energy company stocks led the UKs FTSE 100 index lower on Friday, with sentiment also dented by U.S. President Donald Trumps threat to impose new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis.Oil major Royal Dutch Shell shed anoth...

PM Modi holds meeting to review power sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a detailed meeting on the power sector and took stock of the impact of COVID-19 on the country. During the meeting, he discussed various long-term reforms for enhancing sustainability, resilience,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020