Shrek 5 release, cast revealed, get latest updates related to it

Shrek 5 is surely a much-awaited computer-animated comedy film fans have been waiting since 2010. It has been a decade since Shrek 4 was premiered and fans have almost lost all their hopes for the fifth movie.

On March 15, Shrek 5 production took to Twitter to announce that the movie would be delayed and postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak. The production of Shrek 5 is no longer in continuation as NBCUniversal has different priorities currently. The team at Dreamworks has been asked to work on the new 'Puss in Boots 2: Nine Lives and Forty Thieves' instead of Shrek 5.

Due to the #COVIDー19 outbreak, #Shrek2020 will be delayed into 2021. Sorry for the inconvenience 🥺 pic.twitter.com/iBO96qyx7y — Shrek 5 Movie (@2020Shrek) March 15, 2020

Shrek 5 was actually confirmed seven years ago. Many fans earlier believed that the next movie would start from the point where Shrek 4 titled Shrek Forever After ended. But later news rolled out that the producers were reluctant to continue with that story as NBCUniversal wanted a totally new concept. That's the reason they are taking much extra time to work on it.

The studio signed up Michael McCullers to work as the new writer for Shrek 5. Michael McCullers has been given the task of giving some new twists in the storyline and create everything new. This is another reason experts have been saying that the much-awaited movie will be a reboot and not exactly a sequel.

If rumours are to be believed, the characters in Shrek 5 will be familiar to modern gadgets like smartphones and many more. The story will have focus on Shrek's family, his and Fiona's kids who are grown-up or teenagers now. The imminent movie will show returning of Shrek and Donkey with much of their adventures. The new characters could play important parts in how the movie shapes up.

Albeit it is quite early to talk much on the plot of Shrek 5, still the movie is likely to distinguish itself totally different from the previous sequels.

Shrek 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on it.

