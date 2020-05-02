Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg to produce animated comedy based on 'Bubble' podcast

Actor Seth Rogen and his producing partner Evan Goldberg are set to work on an adult animated comedy film, based on the popular podcast "Bubble". According to Variety, the project has been set up at Sony Pictures Animations with Matt Tomach as a producer.

Rogen and Goldberg will be producing the film through their Point Grey banner. The "Bubble" podcast, which started in 2018, is about an unlikely group of friends who came together thanks to an Uber-like app for hunting monsters called Huntr.

John Morris, the creator of the podcast, will adapt the script for the film, which is said to be in the same vein as Rogen and Goldberg's 2016 animated comedy "Sausage Party" . Kyle Hunter, Ariel Shaffir, James Weaver, and David Manpearl are attached as executive producers.

Rogen, 38, and Goldberg, 37, have previously collaborated on projects like "Superbad" , "Pineapple Express" , "This Is the End" , "The Interview" and Amazon series "The Boys" .