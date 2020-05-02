Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jurassic World 3 invites you to be munched by dinosaur

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-05-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 14:15 IST
Jurassic World 3 invites you to be munched by dinosaur
Here we have a big news for fans. Would you like to be eaten by a dinosaur in Jurassic World 3? Well, there is a chance for fans to experience this. Image Credit: YouTube / Firoz Khan

Jurassic World 3's production has been temporarily stopped like other movie and television projects as the world is severely affected by the global coronavirus pandemic and almost all the countries are under lockdown. During this critical period, getting a small update on the much-awaited entertainment projects is like achieving a small quantity of water in the desert during summer.

Thanks to the director, Colin Trevorrow who recently said that he is working on Jurassic World 3 (titled Jurassic World: Dominion) from his home during the lockdown. Following the temporary suspension of production, Colin Trevorrow took to Instagram to share new image from the production house, which reveals he continues to perform his work on Jurassic World 3. Isn't it a big news for dinosaur enthusiasts?

Here we have a big news for fans. Would you like to be eaten by a dinosaur? Well, there is a chance for fans to experience this. Chris Pratt has announced a new charity sweepstakes and auction tied to Jurassic World: Dominion and two lucky winners will get chance to appear in the imminent Jurassic World 3. Their appearance will endow them with an experience of getting munched by dinosaur.

Although the production for Jurassic World 3 is delayed due to coronavirus pandemic, Chris Pratt is using the sequel to raise money for a good cause. His joining to All In Challenge and getting associated with a large number of well-known figures will help raising money for food organizations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to his post on Twitter, fans can enter for a chance to win the opportunity to get eaten by a dinosaur in Jurassic World 3 (Jurassic World: Dominion) by donating money to the campaign. Other celebrities who have joined the challenge include Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

Jurassic World 3 is slated to hit the big screens on June 10, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Shrek 5 release, cast revealed, get latest updates related to it

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Man booked for assaulting police sub-inspector on COVID duty

A man has been booked for allegedly assaulting a junior police officer enforcing coronavirus-induced lockdown in Kurla in Central Mumbai on April 29, an official said on Saturday. The incident took place in Bafati Lane on Pipe Road when a p...

Chandigarh airport ready to resume commercial operations with safety measures in place

The Chandigarh International Airport is prepared to resume commercial operations and is awaiting green signal from the Centre, airports Chief Executive Officer Ajay Kumar said. He said that all COVID-19 precautionary measures are being foll...

Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over alleged ceasefire violation

Pakistan on Saturday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register a strong protest over alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control LoC in which a woman was killed. The Foreign Office FO said in a statement ...

Iran rejects 'baseless' US comments on aid to Venezuela

Iran on Saturday denounced recent U.S. allegations that it was providing covert aid to help Venezuela overcome gas shortages as baseless without directly addressing them. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week said multiple aircraft belon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020