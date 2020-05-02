Jurassic World 3 invites you to be munched by dinosaur

Jurassic World 3's production has been temporarily stopped like other movie and television projects as the world is severely affected by the global coronavirus pandemic and almost all the countries are under lockdown. During this critical period, getting a small update on the much-awaited entertainment projects is like achieving a small quantity of water in the desert during summer.

Thanks to the director, Colin Trevorrow who recently said that he is working on Jurassic World 3 (titled Jurassic World: Dominion) from his home during the lockdown. Following the temporary suspension of production, Colin Trevorrow took to Instagram to share new image from the production house, which reveals he continues to perform his work on Jurassic World 3. Isn't it a big news for dinosaur enthusiasts?

Here we have a big news for fans. Would you like to be eaten by a dinosaur? Well, there is a chance for fans to experience this. Chris Pratt has announced a new charity sweepstakes and auction tied to Jurassic World: Dominion and two lucky winners will get chance to appear in the imminent Jurassic World 3. Their appearance will endow them with an experience of getting munched by dinosaur.

Although the production for Jurassic World 3 is delayed due to coronavirus pandemic, Chris Pratt is using the sequel to raise money for a good cause. His joining to All In Challenge and getting associated with a large number of well-known figures will help raising money for food organizations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to his post on Twitter, fans can enter for a chance to win the opportunity to get eaten by a dinosaur in Jurassic World 3 (Jurassic World: Dominion) by donating money to the campaign. Other celebrities who have joined the challenge include Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

Click the link to see my response to @justinbieber 's #ALLINCHALLENGE hint hint.... you could win the greatest prize anyone could possibly imagine having to do with being eaten by dinosaurs. 🤯🦖🙏♥️ https://t.co/K29P6nXLIK — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 30, 2020

Jurassic World 3 is slated to hit the big screens on June 10, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Shrek 5 release, cast revealed, get latest updates related to it