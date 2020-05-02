Left Menu
Development News Edition

Big B says 'unrealised possibility' intensifies grief over 'death of younger celebrity vs death of elder

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday shared his memories of the two versatile actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor who passed away in quick succession recently and posed the question as to why the loss of a 'younger celebrity' is more tragic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 15:20 IST
Big B says 'unrealised possibility' intensifies grief over 'death of younger celebrity vs death of elder
Picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday shared his memories of the two versatile actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor who passed away in quick succession recently and posed the question as to why the loss of a 'younger celebrity' is more tragic. "Because you lament the loss of opportunity in the latter, unrealised possibilities," wrote Amitabh Bachchan said replying to his own question.

The 77-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a collage of two remarkable actors who died over the past week. The first of the three pictures in the collage showed a shot from 'Piku' where Big B is seen offering Irrfan something to eat, while Khan is seen laughing. The second picture showcases Irrfan kissing Bachchan's cheek while they hug each other, and the third one features a black and white picture from 'Amar Akbar, Anthony' capturing Amitabh and late star Rishi Kapoor hugging each other.

[{ffc0bba4-2139-42d8-82ca-a28f5e44f827:intradmin/amajamamammamam.JPG}] The 'Thugs of Hindostan' star wrote," The death of an elder celebrity vs death of a younger .. the grief of the latter more intense than that of the former .. why ..? The younger more tragic. Why the loss of the young seems more tragic than that of the older. Because you lament the loss of opportunity in the latter .. unrealised possibilities"

The stalwart Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully on Thursday morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement. In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment.

Irrfan passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53. Khan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health.

He was regarded as a fine actor by fans and critics alike with critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Tiger found dead at Bandhavgarh Reserve

An eight-month-old tiger was found dead at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve BTR in Madhya Pradeshs Umaria district on Saturday, an official said. This is the third tiger death reported from the facility in a months time.A patrolling party found th...

Sharath Kamal distributes rice, vegetables to workers amid lockdown

As India fights the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic, ace Indian paddler Sharath Kamal distributed rice and vegetables among the workers affected due to the nationwide lockdown. The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday issued an order...

Anupam Kher shares inspirational poetry amid COVID-19 lockdown

Motivating people to sail through the hard times of coronavirus pandemic, veteran actor Anupam Kher on Saturday shared inspirational poetry to keep up the eternal hope. The 65-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a video reciting the i...

Haryana reports fifth coronavirus-related death

A 62-year-old coronavirus positive woman from Ambala City, with underlying health conditions, died on Saturday, bringing the death count to five in Haryana, a health official said. The woman died at PGIMER, Chandigarh, where she was admitte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020