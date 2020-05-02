Left Menu
'Scrubs' actor Character actor Sam Llyod dies at 56

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-05-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 17:37 IST
Actor Sam Llyod, best known for his performance as lawyer Ted Buckland in television show "Scrubs", has died at the age of 56. Llyod passed away on Friday, his agent confirmed to Variety. The actor was diagnosed with a brain tumour and cancer last year, and it spread to his lungs and spine. He found out he had cancer soon after his wife, Vanessa, gave birth to their first child.

The actor, who is the nephew of "Back to the Future" star Christopher Lloyd, also featured in shows like "Desperate Housewives," "Seinfeld," "Modern Family," "The West Wing," "Cougar Town" and "Malcolm in the Middle". Lloyd was also a musician and sang in a cappella group The Blanks, which made several appearances on "Scrubs" as The Worthless Peons.

Bill Lawrence, creator of "Scrubs," paid homage to the actor on social media. "Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many," Lawrence posted on Twitter.

"Scrubs" castmate Zach Braff also honoured Llyod. "Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I've ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy," Braff tweeted.

