Haikyuu!! Season 4 part 2 to premiere in July, get more updates on Season 5

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 02-05-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 22:44 IST
Haikyuu!! Season 4 part 2 to premiere in July, get more updates on Season 5
Haikyuu!! Season 4 part 1 was released on January 10, 2020 and ended in April 3, 2020. Image Credit: Facebook / HaiKyuu!!

Haikyuu!! Season 5 is one of the most anticipated anime series. But we are yet to finish with Haikyuu!! Season 4. The fourth season was premiered on January 10, 2020. Since it has been split between two parts, the second one will be released in July 2020.

Haikyuu!! Season 4 part 1 was released on January 10, 2020 and ended in April 3, 2020. It consisted of 13 episodes. The second part doesn't have an exact release date but is will be aired anytime in July 2020.

Here're the cast details for Haikyuu!! Season 4: Ayumu Murase as Shōyō Hinata, Kaito Ishikawa as Tobio Kageyama, Satoshi Hino as Daichi Sawamura, Miyu Irino as Kōshi Sugawara, Yuu Hayashi as Ryūnosuke Tanaka, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Asahi Azumane, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Yū Nishinoya, Kōki Uchiyama as Kei Tsukishima, Sōma Saito as Tadashi Yamaguchi, Toshiki Masuda as Chikara Ennoshita, Kaori Nazuka as Kiyoko Shimizu, Morohoshi Sumire as Hitoka Yachi, Hiroshi Kamiya as Ittetsu Takeda, Hisao Egawa as Keishin Ukai, Natsuki Hanae as Kōrai Hoshiumi, Mamoru Miyano as Atsumu Miya, Kohsuke Toriumi as Kiyoomi Sakusa and Yūto Uemura as Motoya Komori.

On the other hand, Haikyuu!! Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. But it is expected to be out in this year. However, the release for fifth season can be pushed back as the world is highly combating against Covid-19 pandemic. The global lockdown has badly affected the entertainment industry.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 would show how Hinata goes to Karasuno High School to learn Volleyball and even qualifies for nationals! However, it is too early to discuss the fifth season.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

