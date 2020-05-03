Happy to participate in 'I For India': Shah Rukh Khan

Left Menu
With less than a few hours to go for the telecast of the much anticipated 'India's biggest' virtual concert, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday expressed his happiness to participate in the event -- 'I For India.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 11:03 IST
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to participate in 'I For India' virtual concert on Sunday (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

With less than a few hours to go for the telecast of the much anticipated 'India's biggest' virtual concert, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday expressed his happiness to participate in the event -- 'I For India.' The 54-year-old star took to Twitter and wrote: "Happy to participate in #IForIndia... a concert to raise funds for those affected by Covid-19."

"Sunday, 3rd May, 7:30 PM IST. Concert dekhiye aur yaad rakhiye... Sab Sahi Ho Jayega," his tweet read. Many stars participating in the event have taken up to social media this morning to show their support and to invite their followers to tune in to the concert.

The event dubbed as the 'India's biggest concert' by ace filmmaker Karan Johar, is an attempt to spice the lockdown with a dose of entertainment while raising funds for COVID-19 relief. The director and Zoya Akhtar have joined hands to organise a virtual concert 'I For India' which will feature over 85 celebrities.

Other celebrities joining SRK for the event will include, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, AR Rehman, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arijit Singh, Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and band, Javed Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal and more. The event will also have some global celebrities like musicians Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Bryan Adams, Nick Jonas, actor Sophie Turner, and comedians Mindy Kaling and Lilly Singh.

The virtual concert will stream live on Facebook on May 3 at 7.30 PM IST. (ANI)

