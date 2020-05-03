Rome set to partially reopen film sets under heightened precautions

After keeping the doors of the film sets shut for a long period of time in the wake of coronavirus crisis, Rome's film industry is partially set to reopen on Monday, but under heightened restrictions. Film and television production in Italy's region of Lazio will go forward by undertaking major precautionary measures including testing, face masks, and distancing, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

The relaxation of production is thus far only scheduled to resume in the region of Lazio. In order to reopen, both, movies and television sets must abide by a new set of safety measures including testing actors for the virus before shooting, ongoing temperature taking, and the use of masks for all crew and actors while not on stage.

Safety measures of social distancing must also be maintained between persons on set. Additionally, training on protective equipment and sanitary rules will be required, also the presence of a company doctor, and hydroalcoholic sanitizing solutions on the set are to be focused.

Italy's film trade unions worked with the local government on determining the new conditions. As cited by The Hollywood Reporter, the head of one such union, producer Francesca Cima, outlined two requirements to stay open- easy access to testing and other advanced protection tools, and government or European funding to aid the audiovisual industry in implementing the new guidelines. (ANI)