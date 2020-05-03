Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak actor Adnan Siddiqui apologises to Irrfan, Sridevi's families for show host's 'callous' remark

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 03-05-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 16:32 IST
Pak actor Adnan Siddiqui apologises to Irrfan, Sridevi's families for show host's 'callous' remark

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has apologised to the families of late Bollywood actors Sridevi and Irrfan Khan over “extremely callous” remarks made against them during live chat show “Jeeway Pakistan”. Host and leader of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aamir Liaquat Hussain mocked that Siddiqui, who appeared on the show, had “saved lives” of two well-known stars by not doing movies with them. Siddiqui, who starred opposite Sridevi in “Mom” and worked with Irrfan in “A Mighty Heart”, didn’t get the reference and in his explanation Liaquat said, “Look, you worked in ‘Mom’, Sridevi passed away. You worked with Irrfan Khan, and now he died.” The host further said that the 50-year-old actor was offered "Mardaani 2" with Rani Mukerji and "Jism 2" with Bipasha Basu, and by not taking up these projects he had spared the lives of the other two actors. On the show itself, Siddiqui expressed his displeasure over Liaquat’s remarks, saying it was not a matter of joke and both the actors were really close to him. He later took to social media where he called out the host's comments as an "unfortunate incident" and apologised for them.

“The anchor Aamir Liaquat joked about something extremely sensitive. Not only were they both close to me but also as a human it was wrong on so many levels. I cannot even call it ‘hitting below the belt’,” he said in a lengthy statement posted on Instagram Saturday. Calling it an “extremely callous act”, Siddiqui said the remarks put the “entire country in bad light”.

“I want to apologise to the families of Sridevi Sahiba and Irrfan Khan Sahab and their loved ones. If you see my body language I was extremely uncomfortable with what he said but I didn’t want to stoop to that level. I regret being on the show.” “I’ve learnt a lesson and I promise I will not tolerate such act in future. I was hoping this bit wouldn’t become public but unfortunately, it has,” he added. Sridevi passed away in February 2018 in Dubai, while Irrfan died on April 29 in Mumbai..

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast PM flies to France for medical checks

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, the ruling partys candidate in Octobers presidential election, has flown to France for medical checks, the presidency said on Sunday.The brief statement said Gon Coulibaly left on Saturday bu...

Soccer-Germany's interior minister backs Bundesliga restart

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer on Sunday backed a possible restart for the Bundesliga season this month without spectators as the government prepares for a key meeting next week. Although Bundesliga clubs have returned to training ...

Lockdown 3.0 begins tomorrow with 'considerable relaxations'; some curbs to continue

The third phase of the countrywide lockdown begins Monday with considerable relaxations, but curbs will continue in containment areas so that the gains achieved so far in the fight against COVID-19 are not squandered away, officials said Su...

CIL shifts gears to overburden removal as coal demand slumps

Coal India has shifted its focus to overburden removal -- the process of removing the top soil and rock to expose coal seams in its open cast mines --as the power sector, a major consumer of the dry fuel, has witnessed almost 30 per cent dr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020