Is The Croods 2 release possible in Dec 2020? Names of new & old actors revealed

After a long delay of seven years, The Croods 2 finally has a release date. The movie's official release date is December 23, 2020. But the release date is likely to be changed depending on the global situation. Read further to know more on the imminent animated movie.

The Croods 2 may be having an official release date but the development for the movie is stopped due to global lockdown. As the world is severely combating against Covid-19 pandemic, almost all the movie and television projects have been temporarily stopped or postponed.

Since the situation for the US and the majority of the countries is not improving, fans are wondering whether DreamWork will be able to launch the movie in December.

Another group of fans feels that DreamWork will be able to release The Croods 2 in December this year as it has almost finished majority of its task. It started developing The Croods 2 in April 2013. However, DreamWorks cancelled the production of The Croods 2 in November 2016. According to reports, there had been doubts about proceeding with the project before Universal's acquisition of DreamWorks, and it was DreamWorks' decision to cancel the film.

Again in September 2017, DreamWorks and Universal announced that The Croods 2 was back in production with a release date scheduled for September 18, 2020. Fans believe that they have been able to complete in a couple of years the majority of tasks required before premiering an animated movie.

Fans will be happy to learn that The Croods 2 will bring the original actors from the previous movie voicing in their roles. Nicholas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds were announced in September 2013 to be voicing for their respective characters Grug Crood, Eep Crood and Guy.

On October 18, 2017, it was announced that Joel Crawford would direct the film with Mark Swift serving as producer. On October 5, 2018, it was announced that Peter Dinklage had joined the cast to voice Phil Betterman. On October 29, 2019, DreamWorks announced that Kelly Marie Tran had replaced Dennings as Dawn while Mann was still confirmed to be part of the cast.

The Croods 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 23, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

Also Read: Jurassic World 3 invites you to be munched by dinosaur