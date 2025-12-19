Terror in Chhattisgarh: Rogue Elephant's Rampage Claims Third Victim
A 35-year-old man was killed by an elephant in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, marking the third fatality from the same elephant in three days. The incident happened at Gaurbora village when Mahendra Singh was attacked while sitting outside his house. Authorities are warning residents and promising compensation.
- Country:
- India
A 35-year-old man was killed in an elephant attack on Friday in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh, making him the third victim of this wandering tusker over just three days, officials reported.
The tragic incident unfolded around 6 am at Gaurbora village in the Balco forest range when Mahendra Singh was sitting outside on his veranda, warming himself by the fire, according to Premlata Yadav, the Korba Divisional Forest Officer (DFO).
After previously trampling two women to death in Katghora forest division, the rogue elephant ventured into the Korba forest, causing panic among local residents. Forest officials have been actively informing the public to avoid close encounters with elephants while compensation procedures for the affected families are underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhattisgarh
- elephant attack
- Korba
- victim
- forest
- compensation
- payment
- public safety
- DFO
- panic
ALSO READ
National Workshop Charts Roadmap to Strengthen Forest Rights of Tribals, OTFDs
From Forest to Finance: The Digital Tokenization of China's Treasures
EU Delays Groundbreaking Anti-Deforestation Law Amid Global Pressures
Paytm Secures RBI Approval for Comprehensive Payment Aggregation
Cybercrime Feud Leads to Tragic Murder in Jharkhand Forest