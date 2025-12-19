Ballia District Court Delivers Justice in Four-Year-Old Kidnapping and Rape Case

In Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, a grim chapter came to a close as a local court sentenced Ajay Rajbhar to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor. The case, dating back to 2021, underscores the severity of crimes against minors and the unwavering commitment of the justice system.

The conviction was facilitated by an investigation that followed a complaint from the victim's father. It resulted in a charge sheet filed by police under applicable sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), according to senior public prosecutor P N Swami.

Additional District Judge Pratham Kant, who presided over the case, delivered the decisive verdict, emphasising a substantial Rs 30,000 fine in addition to the lengthy prison term. This judgment serves as a strong message against heinous crimes and the unyielding pursuit of justice.