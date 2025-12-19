Ballia District Court Delivers Justice in Four-Year-Old Kidnapping and Rape Case
A court in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, has sentenced Ajay Rajbhar to 25 years in prison for kidnapping and raping a minor in a 2021 case. The conviction, based on charges under the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act, also includes a Rs 30,000 fine imposed by Additional District Judge Pratham Kant.
In Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, a grim chapter came to a close as a local court sentenced Ajay Rajbhar to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor. The case, dating back to 2021, underscores the severity of crimes against minors and the unwavering commitment of the justice system.
The conviction was facilitated by an investigation that followed a complaint from the victim's father. It resulted in a charge sheet filed by police under applicable sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), according to senior public prosecutor P N Swami.
Additional District Judge Pratham Kant, who presided over the case, delivered the decisive verdict, emphasising a substantial Rs 30,000 fine in addition to the lengthy prison term. This judgment serves as a strong message against heinous crimes and the unyielding pursuit of justice.
