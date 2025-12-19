Left Menu

Ballia District Court Delivers Justice in Four-Year-Old Kidnapping and Rape Case

A court in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, has sentenced Ajay Rajbhar to 25 years in prison for kidnapping and raping a minor in a 2021 case. The conviction, based on charges under the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act, also includes a Rs 30,000 fine imposed by Additional District Judge Pratham Kant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 19-12-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 16:07 IST
Ballia District Court Delivers Justice in Four-Year-Old Kidnapping and Rape Case
  • Country:
  • India

In Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, a grim chapter came to a close as a local court sentenced Ajay Rajbhar to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor. The case, dating back to 2021, underscores the severity of crimes against minors and the unwavering commitment of the justice system.

The conviction was facilitated by an investigation that followed a complaint from the victim's father. It resulted in a charge sheet filed by police under applicable sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), according to senior public prosecutor P N Swami.

Additional District Judge Pratham Kant, who presided over the case, delivered the decisive verdict, emphasising a substantial Rs 30,000 fine in addition to the lengthy prison term. This judgment serves as a strong message against heinous crimes and the unyielding pursuit of justice.

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025