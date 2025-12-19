Left Menu

Fake CBI Officers Loot Businessman's House in Daylight Heist

Four masked men impersonating CBI officials looted cash and jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh from Shankar Bhagwan Agarwal's house in Anupshahr. The robbers overpowered the family but caused no injuries. Police are investigating the incident with the help of CCTV footage and expect arrests soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 19-12-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 16:06 IST
In a daring daylight heist, four masked men posing as CBI officials allegedly looted Rs 5 lakh in cash and jewellery from a businessman's residence in Anupshahr.

The incident occurred around 9.15 a.m. when two of the men approached Shankar Bhagwan Agarwal, claiming to be CBI officers there to serve a notice. Later, they were joined by two accomplices, and all four eventually overpowered the family, though no one was harmed.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh mentioned that surveillance footage, capturing images of the suspects on two motorcycles, has provided significant leads. Authorities are actively pursuing the case and anticipate a swift recovery of the loot along with the arrest of the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

