The Family Man Season 2: Manoj Bajpayee talks on editing process, series to ‘bigger & better’

The Family Man Season 2 is highly being looked upon by the Indian and global fans of Amazon Prime Video. The series starring Manoj Bajpayee is all set to return on Amazon Prime with another thrilling series. Read further to get more in details.

While fans are passionately looking forward to the release of The Family Man Season 2, the lead actor Manoj Bajpayee has revealed in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama what the viewers can expect from the second season.

"Family Man is already shot. It's getting edited currently. However, the editing process is slow because of the lockdown since it is all happening online," Manoj Bajpayee said.

"The report that is coming in is fantastic. I am so happy. It (Family Man Season 2) is going to be bigger and better that much I can assure you. The new entry is going to Samantha Prabhu (Samantha Akkineni) from South and she is going to be the latest addition to our series," Manoj Bajpayee added.

The plot for The Family Man Season 2 is kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. After the incident taking place in the factors, Delhi's fate hangs loosely because of the imminent chemical attack, and what happens next will be addressed in season 2.

The viewers will be amused to see the relationship between Suchitra and Sukanta under tension. Fans will get the conclusion of their relationship instantly. His career will be in danger as Kareem's girlfriend is likely to release the video in public containing the proof regarding his (Kareem's) demise.

The Family Man Season 2 doesn't have an official trailer and release date. The imminent season is expected to be consisting of 10 episodes like Season 1. However, we don't have any confirmation on this.

