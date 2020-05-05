Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Family Man Season 2: Manoj Bajpayee talks on editing process, series to ‘bigger & better’

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 14:11 IST
The Family Man Season 2: Manoj Bajpayee talks on editing process, series to ‘bigger & better’
The plot for The Family Man Season 2 is kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. Image Credit: Facebook / The Family Man

The Family Man Season 2 is highly being looked upon by the Indian and global fans of Amazon Prime Video. The series starring Manoj Bajpayee is all set to return on Amazon Prime with another thrilling series. Read further to get more in details.

While fans are passionately looking forward to the release of The Family Man Season 2, the lead actor Manoj Bajpayee has revealed in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama what the viewers can expect from the second season.

"Family Man is already shot. It's getting edited currently. However, the editing process is slow because of the lockdown since it is all happening online," Manoj Bajpayee said.

"The report that is coming in is fantastic. I am so happy. It (Family Man Season 2) is going to be bigger and better that much I can assure you. The new entry is going to Samantha Prabhu (Samantha Akkineni) from South and she is going to be the latest addition to our series," Manoj Bajpayee added.

The plot for The Family Man Season 2 is kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. After the incident taking place in the factors, Delhi's fate hangs loosely because of the imminent chemical attack, and what happens next will be addressed in season 2.

The viewers will be amused to see the relationship between Suchitra and Sukanta under tension. Fans will get the conclusion of their relationship instantly. His career will be in danger as Kareem's girlfriend is likely to release the video in public containing the proof regarding his (Kareem's) demise.

The Family Man Season 2 doesn't have an official trailer and release date. The imminent season is expected to be consisting of 10 episodes like Season 1. However, we don't have any confirmation on this.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web television series.

Also Read: Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor's life in danger

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Covid-19: SC refuses to entertain plea of TMC MP against Centre’s decision on CSR funds

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitras plea challenging the validity of the MCA circular for excluding relief funds of chief ministers from receiving contribution by companies under Corporate Soci...

Janaushadhi Kendras accepting orders on WhatsApp, e-mail to facilitate access to medicines: Govt

Various Janaushadhi Kendras are accepting orders for medicines through WhatsApp and e-mail to ensure easier procurement of medicines by patients during the lockdown, the government said on Tuesday. At present, there are over 6,300 Pradhan M...

UK COVID-19 death toll rises above 30,000, highest in Europe - data

More than 30,000 people in the United Kingdom have died with suspected COVID-19, the highest official toll yet reported in Europe, according to data published on Tuesday.The Office for National Statistics said 29,648 deaths had taken place ...

Malaysia reports 30 new coronavirus cases and one death

Malaysian health authorities on Tuesday reported 30 new coronavirus cases, bringing the cumulative total to 6,383 cases as the country entered the second day of relaxed curbs on movement and businesses.The health ministry also reported one ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020