SRK thanks Paulo Coelho for loving 'Kaamyaab', says sad truth that character actors are forgotten

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 19:52 IST
SRK thanks Paulo Coelho for loving 'Kaamyaab', says sad truth that character actors are forgotten
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday thanked author Paulo Coelho for appreciating his production "Kaamyaab" and said he was "moved" that the film resonated with the bestselling writer. Directed by debutant Hardik Mehta, the film chronicles the struggles faced by character actors in Bollywood while trying to make a mark of their own. It featured Sanjay Mishra in the lead.

Taking to Twitter, Coelho said "Kaamyaab", though billed as comedy, mirrors the "tragedy of art". "The producers thank you in the very 1st frame, @iamsrk. I am doing the same. "Two days ago a great Brazilian actor, Flavio Migliaccio, committed suicide, leaving a note on how the industry treats their artists. This movie, labeled as 'comedy', is in fact the tragedy of art," the author said.

In his reply to Coelho, Shah Rukh said he decided to present the film as it connected with him. "Saw the film when it was doing festival rounds and it touched a chord with the whole team at @RedChilliesEnt. I am so moved you appreciate. "It's a sad truth that character actors get forgotten. Look after yourself my friend and be safe and healthy," the actor-producer said. Mishra also weighed in on the conversation and said "many heroes have lost at the hands of life's betrayal".

"@paulocoelho but irony is here audience thinks only comedy is entertainment, #Kaamyaab is not comedy, it's a slice of life," he said. Mishra also offered his tributes to Migliaccio, saying that the Brazilian actor's work will alive stay in the hearts of his audience forever.

"Kaamyaab" released in March and is currently streaming on Netflix.

