Left Menu
Development News Edition

Here's a quick 'wash your hands' reminder from singer Miley Cyrus

Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus, pop star Miley Cyrus has left no chance to spread awareness among her followers about the importance of practising adequate safety measures to keep the deadly infection at bay.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 21:10 IST
Here's a quick 'wash your hands' reminder from singer Miley Cyrus
Pop Star Miley Cyrus (Image courtesy: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus, pop star Miley Cyrus has left no chance to spread awareness among her followers about the importance of practising adequate safety measures to keep the deadly infection at bay. The singer-songwriter once again dropped a gentle reminder of 'Wash Your Hands' on Wednesday, emphasising the importance of keeping the hands sanitized during these trying times.

The 27-year-old star took to Twitter and shared a rather cheerful, vibrant picture of herself. In the picture, the actor is seen clad in a white top with a 'Wash Your Hands' message printed on it, complementing it with red-coloured leather hand gloves and red lipstick.

The 'Slide Away' singer had earlier revealed that she has kept herself self-isolated in view of the fast-spreading infection. Cyrus and boyfriend Simpson are quarantining together and have been sharing frequent updates with their fans via social media handles.

The singer recently gave Simpson a haircut as well as a glam makeover, and the two even delivered tacos to a local hospital to thank its hardworking staff. The duo delivered 120 tacos to healthcare workers at the Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California, located in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley last month. (ANI)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana announces Rs 7,000/acre incentive to farmers for switching from paddy

The Haryana government on Wednesday announced Rs 7,000 per acre incentive to farmers for switching from water-guzzling paddy to other crops and said permission to sow paddy will not be given in panchayat areas where the ground water depth i...

Karnataka stops special trains for migrants, Haryana CM too appeals to workers to stay amid lockdown triggered exodus

As the exodus of migrant workers triggered by the coronavirus lockdown continued, the railways said on Wednesday it has ferried over 1.25 lakh stranded people across the country from May 1 in 122 trains, while a fresh row erupted after Karn...

Soccer-Iniesta calls children born because of his goal against Chelsea in 2009

Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta celebrated the 11th anniversary of his famous Champions League semi-final strike against Chelsea by calling two children conceived after his tie-clinching goal. Barcelona were two minutes from bein...

FACTBOX-What to know about Facebook's content oversight board

Facebook Inc on Wednesday announced the first 20 members of its independent oversight board that can overrule the companys own content moderation decisions. Here are some key facts about how the board will workWHAT WILL THE OVERSIGHT BOARD ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020