Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Attack on Titan Season 4 has become one of the most highly anticipated anime series with the massive success of Season 3. The anime lovers are passionate to know when are what they are going to see in the fourth season.

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 mark end to the series? Yes, that's true. In other words, it will surely say goodbye in exciting way(s). The imminent season will see some new characters that will send the series in a beautiful manner.

Attack on Titan Season 4 will continue where Season 3 ended. The imminent season will show us Levi and his squad fighting the battle outside the wall to attack titans and protect their town. Pop Culture Times reported there are still some events of the Paradise Islands that are going to get covered in season four through the Survey corps' viewpoints.

Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Eren with the help of Armin Mikassa and Ackerman will look to regain their lost glory to save the face of humanity. After waging a battle with the Titans, they would establish dominance of their own, XDigitalNews noted.

Marley will be returning to Attack on Titan Season 4. The lead cast of all the previous seasons will be back in Season 4. Yuki Kaji will reprise his role as Eren. We still do not know which actors have been added for the last season but altogether it is going to beautiful and memorable.

The upcoming anime season will bring Mikasa Ackerman, Eren Jaeger and Armin Arlert to a close. In the previous season, we got to see the exploration of Eren's fabled basement by unveiling the truth of the world about the Titans and the unknown history.

The release date for Attack on Titan Season 4 is yet to be confirmed but it is expected to be released during the ending phase of 2020. The last season could also be divided into two blocks. However, unlike the previous season, it is divided into two blocks of 12 episodes each and not 12 and 10 episodes respectively.

