FX greenlights anthology series from BJ Novak

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-05-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 11:04 IST
A new anthology series from "The Office" alum BJ Novak has received a series order from FX. The yet-to-be-titled series uses the issues of the present day as a jumping off point to tell character-driven stories about the world we live in today, according to Variety.

The show has so far shot two episodes, each featuring a different set of actors. The first episode stars Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, O’Shea Jackson Jr., George Wallace, Ed Asner and Brendan Francis Scannell, among others.

Jon Bernthal, Boyd Holbrook, Amy Landecker, Beau Bridges and others feature in the second episode. Novak has penned and directed both the episodes.

"Thrilled, excited, humbled -- these are the words in every press release, and I can’t believe how much I actually mean them," the 40-year-old actor-writer said in a statement. "This is my dream show, and FX is the dream place to make it. When I brought it to FX, I wondered if it went too far, and they told me, you can go further. I can’t wait to get started," he added.

Novak also serves as executive producer on the project, which is being produced by FX Productions..

