Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez indefinitely postpone their summer wedding in Italy

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have indefinitely postponed their summer nuptials because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-05-2020 08:55 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 08:55 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have indefinitely postponed their summer nuptials because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A source told E!News that the singer and former pro-athlete, "have been struggling for weeks over this decision, but with no return to normalcy in the near future, the couple felt postponing the wedding was the safest and smartest choice. Guests have recently been notified that the wedding will not be happening in late summer as anticipated."

The insider revealed that Jennifer and Alex planned to host their wedding in Italy and still hope to "have the wedding of their dreams" when the timing is right. The insider says they are considering new dates, but don't see the ceremony taking place anytime "soon." The change in plans likely comes as a disappointment to the couple as they have been planning for the big day for many months, but the 50-year-old singer previously said that the timing of the wedding "doesn't" matter to her.

JLo revealed during Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour in Los Angeles, "He's like, 'Whatever you want to do, we can talk about it. I said, 'But if we're going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush. If that's what we're really going to do if we're really going to be partners." Meanwhile, the former pro-athlete, Rodriquez previously joked that he and Jennifer might just throw an impromptu wedding, the same way they did for his daughter Ella Rodriguez's 12th birthday. He told Jimmy Fallon, "What was great is we had a drive-through party. And then some people said maybe we have a drive-through wedding. It will be cheaper!" (ANI)

