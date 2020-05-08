Amy Schumer's cooking show to premier May 11

Actor-comic's Amy Schumer's under-quarantine cooking show is set to debut on May 11, the makers have announced. According to Variety, "Amy Schumer Learns to Cook" will air at 10 pm on Food Network.

On the show, the comedian and her husband, professional chef Chris Fischer will share a glimpse into their family life during the lockdown. The weekly show will be self-shot by the couple with back-to-back half-hour episodes.