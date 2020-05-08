David Ayer to direct thriller 'Six Years' for Netflix

Filmmaker David Ayer has set up his next directorial project at Netflix. According to Deadline, Ayer will write and direct thriller "Six Years" based on 2013 novel of the same name by best-selling author Harlan Coben.

The filmmaker previously tackled "Bright" , starring Will Smith, Joel Edgerton and Noomi Rapace in the lead, for the streamer. "Six Years" is about a man who, six years after a breakup with the love of his life, attends the funeral of the man his former love went on to marry.

He's surprised to see that the woman at the funeral is not the person he once was involved with, a revelation that sets him on a path to unravel the mystery of her identity and of his own memory. Ayer will also produce the project along with Chris Long through their Cedar Park banner.

The filmmaker's next release is crime thriller "The Tax Collector" , featuring Shia LaBeouf..