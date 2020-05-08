Disney Plus orders "Just Beyond" series from Seth Grahame-Smith

Streamer Disney Plus has given a series order to a new show based on the RL Stine graphic novels "Just Beyond" . The horror-comedy series has been created by Seth Grahame-Smith, best known for writing Tim Burton's "Dark Shadows" and "The Lego Batman Movie".

"I grew up watching 'Twilight Zone' reruns and the original 'Amazing Stories' with my parents. I've always wanted to make a genre anthology series that families could enjoy together, and do it in a way that delivered for kids and adults alike. "RL Stine has been a part of millions of childhoods, and Disney Plus has already proven itself as a place that knows how to make high-quality shows for the whole family. I couldn't be more excited to be working with both of them," Grahame-Smith said in a statement posted on Disney Plus's website. A writers' room is being assembled and the series is expected to premiere on Disney Plus in late 2021.

Grahame-Smith will also executive produce along with the show with David Katzenberg through their KatzSmith Productions banner. Stephen Christy and Ross Richie will also serve as executive producers. The project will be produced by 20th Century Fox Television.