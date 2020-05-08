World War Z 2’s real possibility revealed, What else we know

World War Z 2 is surely a highly anticipated action horror thriller films fans have been waiting for the last seven years. The success of World War Z opened the door for another movie. The first movie War Z 2 is undeniably one of the most anticipated action horror thriller films fans have been waiting for the last seven years and received positive reviews for the performance of Brad Pitt and as a realistic revival of the zombie genre.

The shooting for World War Z 2 has struck lots of roadblocks. Production was earlier shifted to 2018. The film was then pinpointed last year. This was revealed after a great deal of photography and pre-production was done in five countries.

The making of World War Z 2 was in a turmoil due to a large market for Hollywood movies. China is considered the largest market for Hollywood movies. But the country runs a strict ban on movies featuring ghosts and zombies.

However, the outbreak of Covid-19 has spoiled every project in the entertainment industry. The coronavirus pandemic has globally affected the entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss.

The cast members associated with World War Z 2 are keeping themselves tight-lipped on the possibility, production development, plot and possible release period.

"It's not cultural, it's authorities coverage, and the explanation its authorities coverage is you've got a authorities that's making an attempt to maintain management of a inhabitants the place there's a honest quantity of unrest. One of many issues that appear to notably stir revolts or riots is superstition," Solstice Studios CEO Mark Gill said to The Hollywood Reporter.

"In case you are excited about making that story, you possibly can simply depend China out, it's not occurring," he added.

World War Z 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Pirates of the Caribbean 6 may have a female lead by Endgame's Karen Gillian