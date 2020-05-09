Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mike Flanagan working on 'Revival' adaptation at Warner Bros

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-05-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 11:40 IST
Mike Flanagan working on 'Revival' adaptation at Warner Bros
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker Mike Flanagan is set to tackle the film adaptation of yet another book from celebrated author Stephen King. Flanagan, who previously helmed the film version of King's novel "Doctor Sleep" , is now adopting a scrip from the author's 2014 book "Revival".

The filmmaker also has the option to direct the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project has been set up at Warner Bros and will be produced by Flanagan and Trevor Macy through their banner Intrepid Pictures. "Revival" centers around the relationship between a heroin-addicted musician and a dubious faith healer with a hidden agenda. The minister is obsessed with trying to find a way to communicate with his departed wife and child but ends up connecting to Lovecraftian horror. Flanagan and Macy have earlier teamed for the 2017 adaptation of King's novel "Gerald's Game" , which released on Netflix. They also collaborated on the 2018 Netflix series "The Haunting of Hill House" .

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Prove allegations or apologise: TMC on Amit Shah's letter to Mamata over migrants' trains

Stating that Amit Shah should apologise or prove his allegations that the West Bengal government was not allowing trains with migrant workers, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee alleged on Saturday the home minister was spreading a bundle ...

Prove allegations or apologise: TMC on Amit Shah's letter to Mamata over migrants' trains

Kolkata, May 9 PTI Stating that Amit Shah should apologise or prove his allegations that the West Bengal government was not allowing trains with migrant workers, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee alleged on Saturday the home minister wa...

Singapore reports 753 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 22,460

Singapore registered 753 new coronavirus infections, its health ministry said on Saturday, taking the city-states total to 22,460 cases.The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the health min...

Being ostracized: Virus leaves its mark for UK's elderly

From resounding applause to ostracization and isolation. Thats essentially the journey Lt. Cmdr. Robert Embleton, who served 34 years in Britains Royal Navy, took by ambulance when discharged from Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, southwester...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020