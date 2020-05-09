Left Menu
Chris Pratt praises 'Pretty damn good' haircut by wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

American actor Chris Pratt got a new haircut from wife Katherine Schwarzenegger as the newsly weds spend time together inquarantine amid Covid pandemic.

09-05-2020
Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Chris Pratt got a new haircut from wife Katherine Schwarzenegger as the newsly weds spend time together inquarantine amid Covid pandemic. According to Fox News, the 40-year-old Marvel star got his hair buzzed by wife and put out pictures of his haircut featuring his 30-year-old wife Schwarzenegger standing behind him, holding electric clippers, and wrote, "Here we go! Time to chop it off!"

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star channelled his inner "not bad" viral meme face following the big makeover and appeared more than satisfied with the final result. "Must admit! Pretty damn good work by my wifey," Pratt boasted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, plenty of other celebrities are experimenting with their hair during quarantine - with mixed results. American journalist Anderson Cooper wound up with a bald patch after buzzing his hair, while supermodel Bella Hadid successfully cut her own bangs.

Other celebrities including Dua Lipa, Hilary Duff, Taraji P. Henson are trying out bright colours like pink, orange and blue, and Kelly Ripa and Hilarie Burton are embracing their greys. (ANI)

