Left Menu
Development News Edition

Less projects will go on floors post lockdown, says Jackky Bhagnani

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 12:32 IST
Less projects will go on floors post lockdown, says Jackky Bhagnani

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani forbodes that in the post-coronavirus film industry, it might take more time for movies to be greenlit. Talking both from the perspective of a producer and actor, Jackky said there will be some changes that will happen once the countrywide lockdown is lifted.

"As an actor, I see that there will be a lesser number of projects that will go on the floors. Most investors and producers will take their time to green-light projects. "As a producer, there might be some pragmatic decisions to be taken on which projects to do first and how to minimise costs without affecting the scale or demands of the script," he told PTI.

Jackky's production banner, Pooja Entertatinment's two films -- Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer "Coolie No 1" and Akshay Kumar's "Bell Bottom" -- were affected by the coronavirus pandemic. When asked about the plans for "Coolie No 1", which was expected to release countrywide on May 1, Jackky said, "I think it's insensitive to think of a release date right now. Let us overcome this crisis and we will announce it in happier times. No decision taken as of now." The film, directed by David Dhawan, is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name.

Akshay's "Bell-Bottom" is an espionage thriller, to be directed by Ranjit M Tewari. The film was scheduled to go on floors by mid this year with a release date in January 2021. "We already have a plan. But we will have to wait for the lockdown to be completely over and for the government to give a go ahead to be in a position to give more details," Jackky said.

He added that just like every other sector of the economy, the film industry also finds itself on pause. "It is difficult to gauge the impact in numbers right now. But it has definitely hit release dates, film shoots and future planning for every member of the industry," the actor-producer said.

Jackky further said that as a producer, he will be undertaking precautionary measures on the sets of his upcoming projects. "The first key words are safety and precaution. The one important lesson from this pandemic is human life and health are top priority. All the upcoming shoots will have the highest and stringent measures of sanitisation and hygiene as per the government guidelines," he said.

"We are also mulling closed sets and studios for shooting so as to minimise touch points and allow only a certain number of people on set," he added..

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

714 cops have tested positive for COVID-19 so far: Maharashtra Police

714 police officials have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, including 648 active cases, as per information provided by the State Police. So far, 61 officers have recovered after treatment while five police officers succumbed to t...

Indian citizens bound for Delhi reach Bangladesh's Dhaka airport

The High Commission of India in Bangladesh on Saturday said that Indian citizens, bound for New Delhi today, have reached the airport in Dhaka. 129 passengers are scheduled to board a flight to Delhi.New Day, New Flight Home Our citizens bo...

Prove allegations or apologise: TMC on Amit Shah's letter to Mamata over migrants' trains

Stating that Amit Shah should apologise or prove his allegations that the West Bengal government was not allowing trains with migrant workers, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee alleged on Saturday the home minister was spreading a bundle ...

Prove allegations or apologise: TMC on Amit Shah's letter to Mamata over migrants' trains

Kolkata, May 9 PTI Stating that Amit Shah should apologise or prove his allegations that the West Bengal government was not allowing trains with migrant workers, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee alleged on Saturday the home minister wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020