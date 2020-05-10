Entertainment News Roundup: Bob Dylan announces first album; Little Richard dies at age 87 and more

Left Menu
10-05-2020
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Rock 'n' roll pioneer Little Richard dies at age 87

Little Richard, the self-proclaimed "architect of rock 'n' roll" who built his ground-breaking sound with a boiling blend of boogie-woogie, rhythm and blues, and gospel, died on Saturday at the age of 87. Richard, a Grammy Award winner and an inductee to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame whose electrifying 1950s hits such as "Tutti Frutti" and "Long Tall Sally" and flamboyant stage presence influenced legions of performers, succumbed to cancer.

Nigerian comics fight COVID-19 with gags and slapstick slaps

Nigerian comedian Maryam Apaokagi has a sure-fire way of getting people to listen to her coronavirus health advice - she delivers it with a hard slap in the face. The 21-year-old has joined a line-up of the nation's top performers working health tips into their routines to spread the word about COVID-19.

Roy Horn of Las Vegas magic duo Siegfried and Roy dies of COVID-19: report

Magician Roy Horn, who alongside Siegfried Fischbacher starred in a popular, long-running Las Vegas act built around rare tigers, died on Friday from of complications of COVID-19, the Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper reported. He was 75. Fischbacher and Horn, who were both born in Germany, co-founded their stage act after meeting on a cruise ship in the late 1950s before bringing the show to Las Vegas in 1967 and performing for the next four decades.

Opera star sings Britain's VE Day hits from an empty Albert Hall

Welsh mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins will stream a concert from an empty Royal Albert Hall on Friday evening, as locked-down Britain marks the 75th anniversary of "Victory in Europe" Day. Millions of people held a two-minute silence while military jets flew over the United Kingdom's four capitals during commemorations for the end of World War Two on the continent.

Bob Dylan announces the first album of new music since 2012

Bob Dylan is releasing his first album of new music in eight years following a spurt of creativity from the man regarded as one of the world's most influential songwriters. "Rough and Rowdy Ways" will be released on June 19, according to a brief announcement on Dylan's official website early on Friday. It will be a double album but no further details were given.

