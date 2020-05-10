Left Menu
Tekashi 6ix9ine releases new song 'Gooba' following early prison release

American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has released his first new song since being released from prison early amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 13:50 IST
Tekashi 6ix9ine releases new song 'Gooba' following early prison release
Tekashi 6ix9ine (Image courtesy: Instagram sixninetekashi). Image Credit: ANI

According to Fox News, the 24-year-old rapper announced his new song titled 'Gooba' on his Twitter account on Friday."IM BACK HAHAH THEY MAD GOOBA OUT NOW," he tweeted.

The 'Bebe' rapper whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, boasted about his return to music in a second tweet. He wrote, "I'm still the King of New York" along with a screenshot from his Instagram proving that 2 million users were watching his live video on the social media platform. 6ix9ine also shared a link to his colourful line of merchandise which features bright pastel sweatpants and matching hoodies.

He wrote, "This what I was wearing in the video!" The music video of the new song 'Gooba' is claimed as a hit as it attracted over 36 million views on YouTube by Saturday afternoon(local time). The eye-catching video features the rapper donning his signature rainbow braids and a colourful puffer jacket. It also features some women twerking around the artist.

The rapper was granted an early release from prison because of his asthma, which makes him more susceptible to contracting coronavirus. Last month, the rapper's attorney, Lance Lazzaro, confirmed his release, to the outlet, "We are all very happy that he was released."

"The judge granted the motion basically because of the virus that's ravaging our nation," Lazzaro told the Los Angeles Times in a phone interview. (ANI)

